Bradford man arrested after investigation into viral videos of women on nights out

A Yorkshire man has been arrested by police investigating viral videos of women taken on nights out.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old man from Bradford is being questioned after he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassment on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said it launched an investigation following reports of women being followed, filmed and harassed in Manchester city centre and has since uncovered content, accessible through a paywall, containing suspected upskirting and non-consensual nudity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said the arrest was thought to be the first in the country linked to videos on social media platforms which appear to film women who are on nights out, some while in vulnerable positions.

Police executing a warrant in Bradford, where a man was arrested as part of an investigation into viral videos showing women on nights out.

Appeals for people to come forward if they have been affected by the videos, primarily filmed around the Peter Street and Deansgate areas of the city, led to many women contacting police to explain the "fear" it had created for them, the spokesman said.

Chief Inspector Stephen Wiggins said: "We took the concerns of the public really seriously on this issue, and have worked hard with partners to assess the full circumstances and what courses of action were available to us. It is a very new and complex issue but this is a significant development.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe as they enjoy a night out and these videos have made people, particularly women, not feel like that, which we can't tolerate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Filming in public is legal, however where this filming crosses the line into offences such as upskirting, stalking or harassment, it's important that we don't allow that behaviour.

The 27-year-old man from Bradford is being questioned after he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and harassment on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the GMP said.

"Every Friday and Saturday there are approximately 60 officers on patrol around our city centre hotspots, also with support from partners, charities and volunteers. Collectively, we are all on the look-out for any behaviour that appears predatory in nature, proactively challenging that behaviour and safeguarding anyone who is vulnerable.