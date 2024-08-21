Four people, including three children all under 10, have died in a house fire and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

West Yorkshire Police was called at 2.07am, on Wednesday (Aug 21), by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, in Bradford.

A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three children -two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy - were taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three children have since died in hospital from injuries they suffered in the fire.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police launched a murder investigation after their early investigations show the fire was “started deliberately”.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.