Bradford murder investigation launched as woman and three children die in ‘deliberate' house fire
West Yorkshire Police was called at 2.07am, on Wednesday (Aug 21), by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road, in Bradford.
A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three children -two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy - were taken to hospital.
All three children have since died in hospital from injuries they suffered in the fire.
Police launched a murder investigation after their early investigations show the fire was “started deliberately”.
A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.
“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.
“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”
She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting log 107 of 21 August.”