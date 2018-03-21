Bradford police investigating reports that car drove into people but are yet to find any victims

Bradford police are investigating reports of people being hit by a car in East Bowling but are yet to find any of the victims.

The incident is said to have happened in Flockton Road at about 9pm yesterday.

Also in crime: Four people injured when fight broke out as working men's club hosted christening celebration



A silver car, described as being of similar size to a hatchback, was reported to have struck a group of people and driven off.

Officers attended but found that anyone who may have been involved had left the scene.

The caller also suggested one injured person had been taken away in a car.

However, subsequent enquiries at hospitals confirmed that no one had been presented with injuries which would suggest this.

Also in news: Police name West Yorkshire woman who died after being hit by reversing car



Detective Inspector Damian Simpson, of Bradford District CID, said: “Our enquiries into this report are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been involved in this incident or who may have seen it, to contact us.

“The caller had genuine concerns for the people who were reported to have been hit by this vehicle, so we are keen to make sure that no one was seriously injured.

“It is also believed the vehicle sustained damage to its front in this incident, so we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle in the East Bowling area after 9pm yesterday.”

Also in crime: Leeds detectives say suspicious men seen in street before armed robbers assaulted woman in her home



Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 1824 of March 20.