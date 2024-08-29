Bradford robberies are up by almost a quarter in the last year - but overall crime drops

Reports of robbery in one Bradford constituency are up by almost a quarter in the past year – but there has been a dramatic decline in many other crime types.

Councillors representing the Bradford East area will be given an update on policing in the constituency at a meeting on Thursday, when they will hear that crime in the Constituency is down by 12 per cent compared to last year.

Among the crimes that have seen a reduction are theft from vehicles, domestic burglaries and violent offences.

There has also been a large decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour.

But there have been stark increases in other types of crime compared to last year – with robberies up 23 per cent and drug offences up by 14 per cent.

Police say the rise in drug crimes is due to improved police intelligence into the local drug scene, leading to a number of raids and arrests.

A report on the figures will be presented to members of Bradford Council’s Bradford East Area Committee on Thursday evening.

Members will also hear how the Constituency – once a hot spot for Bonfire Night disorder, now “leads the way” in attempts to cut down on such seasonal criminality.

The report going before members looks at crime reports between January and the end of July – and compares figures to the same period in 2023.

There were 9,581 offences in this period this year – down from 10,909 in 2023 and the five year high of 11,487 in 2022.

The number of business burglaries was up from 119 in the first seven months of 2023 to 130 this year – a rise of nine per cent.

But the number of residential burglaries dropped by nine per cent – from 380 in 2023 to 346 in 2024.

Incidents of robbery – defined as theft that involves force or the threat of force, saw a big spike, up from 80 in 2023 to 99 this year – the highest level in five years.

The crime that saw the biggest drop was theft from vehicles. In the first seven months of 2023 there were 272 such crimes in Bradford East. The same period this year saw 186 – a drop of 38 per cent.

Reports of anti-social behaviour fell to a five year low – 874 incidents in the seven-month period compared to 1,131 in the same period last year and 1,940 in 2021.

Referring to the drop in anti-social behaviour, the report says: “Together with the Council there has been an increased focus on working with young people across the area to educate and divert them away from Anti-social behaviour.”

Over 30 local schools have signed up to an engagement programme with police and the Council – part of a push to drive children away from crime and anti-social behaviour.

The report says there has been “intense” working between with partners in the Neighbourhood Policing Office, Police Early Intervention Team, Council ward teams, Youth Services, Breaking the Cycle and local schools to “create bespoke interventions for those with the highest needs.”

Members will also be told there has been a big fall in incidents over the Bonfire period – once one of the worst periods of the year for crime and ASB.

Recent years has seen emergency services coming together with the Council and community groups to try to prevent the chaotic Bonfire Night scenes that the area has seen over the past decade.

The report says: “Bradford East continues to lead the way over the bonfire period.

“Bonfire period has traditionally seen attacks on emergency services and high levels of Anti Social Behaviour and, in some cases, disorder within Bradford East.

“Last year, for the second year on the go, saw a significant reduction with no recorded attacks on any emergency service on the 4th or 5th November, traditionally the busiest nights.

“The Area Co-ordinator’s Team, NPT officers and the local community worked together to ensure the nights passed without event.”