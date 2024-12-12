An extra £250,000 was invested in hospital security after a horrific incident that saw an elderly woman sexually assaulted while she was a patient in Bradford Royal Infirmary.

In September, drug-using schizophrenic Peter Dzudza, 28, was sentenced for carrying out a shocking sexual attack on a vulnerable woman while she was in a private cubicle at the hospital.

Dzudza was jailed for 27 months after a judge heard the distressing background to the incident.

Dzudza, who had no reason to be in the hospital, had entered the woman’s private cubicle, kissed her on the mouth and put his hand inside her dressing gown fondling her breast over her nightie.

He fled the scene after the woman screamed for help, and hospital CCTV footage later captured him sat in a corridor watching porn on his mobile phone and masturbating.

Dzudza had told the court that he was homeless at the time, and had been “staying over” in the hospital for shelter.

The court also heard that back in February this year, Dzudza had been convicted of common assault and was on bail awaiting sentence for that crime when he committed the offence at the hospital.

And in 2011 when he was just 15 himself, Dzudza was sentenced to 20 months in a young offenders’ institution in Slovakia after he raped a boy aged under 13.

More details of how the hospital reacted to the assault have now been revealed after a question by a Bradford Councillor who described the incident as an “alarming failure in patient safeguarding.”

In a question to Council bosses after the sentencing, Councillor Sirferaz Saddiq (Bradford Independent, Great Horton) said: “In light of the deeply troubling report from the Telegraph and Argus regarding an appalling sexual assault on an elderly and vulnerable female patient at Bradford Royal Infirmary, it is clear that this incident underscores a serious and alarming failure in patient safeguarding.

“Healthcare facilities like Bradford Royal Infirmary are entrusted with the paramount responsibility of ensuring the safety and protection of all their patients, particularly those who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly.

“This tragic event reveals a significant breach of the trust that society places in hospitals to protect individuals from harm, abuse, and neglect. In this instance, the victim’s safety was gravely compromised, with devastating consequences. The hospital has both a legal and ethical duty to safeguard its patients from all forms of abuse, ensuring that stringent measures are in place to prevent such occurrences.

“The questions that arise from this horrifying incident are: Was there a thorough, full-scale investigation into these serious safeguarding breaches? What were the findings of that investigation? Most importantly, who has been held accountable for this grave failure in patient care and protection?

“Moreover, what steps have been taken to ensure that such a failure in safeguarding protocols never happens again?

“The public deserves transparency in understanding how such a breach could occur, who was responsible, and what actions are being taken to restore trust in the hospital’s safeguarding practices.”

The response to the question has just been published by Bradford Council.

It said: “The Council addresses this question to Bradford Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust.

“They say: ‘We cannot comment on the incident itself as this was the subject of a criminal investigation carried out by West Yorkshire Police which has led to the conviction of the individual involved.

“Our immediate response to the incident was to increase further investment and resourcing in our existing 24/7 security presence within our hospitals.

“This is an additional £250,000 that has increased security presence to protect patients and our staff. In addition we have provided body worn cameras for clinical staff, this provides further assurance to our colleagues who can be the subject of violence and aggression.

“We continue to remind our colleagues to check and challenge anyone who enters our premises without reason for doing so.