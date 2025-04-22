Police have made a number of arrests following a shooting in Bradford over the Easter weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Oak Lane in the city shortly after 10pm on Saturday (Apr 19) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service who were treating the man for a gunshot wound.

The man, in his 20s, had suffered serious injuries which police said are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

The force has now made a number of arrests in relation to the incident.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both men remain in custody.

Police have also arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to possess of a firearm with intent to endanger life and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police cordons remain in place at Girlington Road, Carlisle Place, West Park Road in Bradford and Hare Park Mount in Leeds as detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate the incident.

Speaking at the weekend, Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall said: “We are currently carrying out a number of enquiries into the incident that took place last night and are appealing to the public to assist with any information they may have.

“All firearms offences are treated extremely seriously, and we can reassure residents a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident.”