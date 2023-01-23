News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bradford shooting: Teenager charged with attempted murder after shot fired at Yorkshire home

A teenager has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after a shot was fired at a house in Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
21 hours ago

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged by West Yorkshire Police following an incident in Christophers Court, Bradford, on January 11. The teen, who is from Bradford, has been charged with attempt murder and a firearms offence in relation to the incident.

He has also been charged with nine burglaries, two aggravated burglaries, one attempt burglary, two robberies and four theft of motor vehicles. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court today (Jan 23), where he is expected to be remanded into custody again ahead of a crown court appearance.

Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police added: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the Christophers Court incident.”

Most Popular
A house in Bradford was shot at earlier this month
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.