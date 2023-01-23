A teenager has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, after a shot was fired at a house in Yorkshire.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged by West Yorkshire Police following an incident in Christophers Court, Bradford, on January 11. The teen, who is from Bradford, has been charged with attempt murder and a firearms offence in relation to the incident.

He has also been charged with nine burglaries, two aggravated burglaries, one attempt burglary, two robberies and four theft of motor vehicles. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court today (Jan 23), where he is expected to be remanded into custody again ahead of a crown court appearance.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police added: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the Christophers Court incident.”

A house in Bradford was shot at earlier this month

