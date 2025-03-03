A third man has been charged with murder following a house fire that killed a mother and her three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died following the blaze at their home in Westbury Road, Bradford, in the early hours of August 21 last year.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, are currently due to go on trial on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to murdering Ms Gawith and the three children, and attempting to murder Ms Gawith’s sister, Antonia Gawith.

On Monday, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Sharaz Ali, 39, of Langbar Avenue, Bradford, had also been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.