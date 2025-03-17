Bradley Hollis: Police name victim stabbed to death in Sheffield as man charged with murder
Bradley Hollis was found by the ambulance service after paramedics were called to a property in Barlow Drive in Sheffield with reports of suspected stab wounds.
Despite their best efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene and South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation.
The force said his family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested has been charged and remanded in custody.
Michael James, of Barlow Drive, Sheffield, is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Mar 18).
An area of Barlow Drive remains cordoned off while police carry out more enquiries. Another cordon in Rivelin Valley Road has now been removed.
Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, of South Yorkshire Police, said:"We understand that news of this incident will have caused understandable concern in the local community and I want to reassure residents that there will be additional police patrols in the area over the coming days.
"These patrols will be conducted by officers from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team. If you see them while they are patrolling and you have any questions or queries, please do approach them and speak to them as they are there to help you and keep you safe."
Anyone with information about Bradley’s death is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 94 of March 16. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.