Police have named a 35-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday morning (Mar 16).

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hollis was found by the ambulance service after paramedics were called to a property in Barlow Drive in Sheffield with reports of suspected stab wounds.

Despite their best efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene and South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said his family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested has been charged and remanded in custody.

Michael James, of Barlow Drive, Sheffield, is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday (Mar 18).

An area of Barlow Drive remains cordoned off while police carry out more enquiries. Another cordon in Rivelin Valley Road has now been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Hollis | SYP

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, of South Yorkshire Police, said:"We understand that news of this incident will have caused understandable concern in the local community and I want to reassure residents that there will be additional police patrols in the area over the coming days.

"These patrols will be conducted by officers from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team. If you see them while they are patrolling and you have any questions or queries, please do approach them and speak to them as they are there to help you and keep you safe."