Bradley Road: Man charged with attempted murder at petrol station

A Huddersfield man has appeared before magistrates charged with attempted murder and other offending at a petrol station in Yorkshire.

Samuel Coop, 32, appeared before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday April 29 charged with the attempted murder of a man in a petrol station on Bradley Road, Huddersfield on Saturday April 26.

He also appeared charged with offences of Possession of Class A drugs and three offences of Assaulting an Emergency Worker.

The 32-year-old, of Park Lea in Huddersfield, was remanded in custody to appear next appear before Leeds Crown Court on May 28.

Multiple enquiries remain ongoing by Kirklees District CID into the incident which took place at about 1.27pm on Saturday and resulted in a 40-year-old man suffering multiple injuries from a bladed weapon.

Anyone who saw or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the offence is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250232986.