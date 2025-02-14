Bramall Lane: Police looking for these three men after football disorder
On Sunday November 10 2024, it is reported that disorder occurred at Bramall Lane football ground as fans were entering the grounds before the match started.
It is alleged that missiles, including cans, were thrown.
Enquiries are ongoing, and South Yorkshire Police are now releasing the below images, as they believe the men pictured may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.
You can pass information on by calling 101 or visiting the SYP website.
Quote incident number 181 of 10 November 2024 when you get in touch. You can report online through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org