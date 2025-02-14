Bramall Lane: Police looking for these three men after football disorder

Police are searching for these three men after disorder at a Sheffield football derby.

On Sunday November 10 2024, it is reported that disorder occurred at Bramall Lane football ground as fans were entering the grounds before the match started.

It is alleged that missiles, including cans, were thrown.

Enquiries are ongoing, and South Yorkshire Police are now releasing the below images, as they believe the men pictured may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.

You can pass information on by calling 101 or visiting the SYP website.

Quote incident number 181 of 10 November 2024 when you get in touch. You can report online through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/