Bransholme man charged with arson, possessing weapons and other offences after incident in King Edward Street, Hull

A man has been charged with a string of offences in connection with an incident in Hull city centre.

Mohammed Ahmed was charged late last night with attempted robbery, arson with intent to endanger life, attempted arson, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and affray.

Images of police responding to the incident in King Edward Street, Hull.

The 24-year-old, of Innsworth Garth, Bransholme, was remanded in custody yesterday and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court today.

Reports were received shortly after 1pm on Tuesday about a man in possession of a machete and a canister containing petrol inside Santander bank on King Edward Street.

Petrol was poured and set alight causing a small fire inside the bank, which was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

The man then entered Barclays bank where petrol was again reported to have been poured inside the bank.

He left the bank and was later arrested at 1.12pm at Paragon Interchange by officers.

Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting, of Humberside Police, said: “We are still in the very early days of the investigation, however extensive enquiries carried out since the incident further confirm our initial indications that this was an isolated incident of a potential robbery, with no evidence to suggest any terrorism connection or links.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance and as the investigation continues, we would continue to please ask anyone who may have information or mobile phone footage of the incident to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting incident number 237 of 11 September 2018.