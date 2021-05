Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The public are being advised to stay clear of the area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A member of the public has reported finding what's thought to be a hand grenade in Brayton Barff woods in Selby.

"A cordon has been put in place to allow emergency services to attend.