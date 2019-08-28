Breaking news: Six men found guilty of string of sex offences on teenage girls in Rotherham

Six men have been found guilty of a string of sex offences relating to the sexual exploitation of teenage girls in Rotherham more than a decade ago.

Aftab Hussain (40), of York Road, Rotherham; Abid Saddiq (38), of Walter Street, Masbrough; Masaued Malik (35); Sharaz Hussain (35), of Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood and two other men, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for six weeks charged with 27 child sexual exploitation offences allegedly committed between 1998 and 2002.

The court previously heard how Saddiq raped a girl in an alleyway when she was aged 14 or 15, then taunted the girl's mother.

Saddiq, a father-of-four, said he had sex with some of the complainants, but they were over age at the time and consented.

The charges have all been brought as part of the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood - an investigation into what happened in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

More than 200 NCA staff are working on Operation Stovewood and the agency has said it believes 1,510 teenagers were exploited in Rotherham during the period.

More to follow.