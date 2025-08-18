Brett Stogden: Three men due in court after being charged with murder over Yorkshire shooting
West Yorkshire Police said the men will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court in relation to the shooting of Brett Stogden in Doncaster Road, Wakefield, on August 12.
The force closed the busy road, close to the BP Garage and the junction with Sugar Lane, as they investigated the death last week.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (Aug 12) following reports of a firearms discharge.
Detectives released images of a vehicle which was seen in the area at the same time of the shooting.
Marc Carter, 19, of Dunbar Street, Wakefield, and Leyton Davies, 27, of Birchtree Close, Wakefield who both identify as white - north European, will be joined in court by Adam Ahmed, 20, of Edgemoor Road, Wakefield, who identifies as Asian.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The charges relate to the death of Brett Stogden, who died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12.
“Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.”