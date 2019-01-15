Brexit: Why North Yorkshire Police officers' leave is to be restricted

Police officers in North Yorkshire are to face leave restrictions when the UK officially departs from the EU, in case of potential calls for support from other forces.

North Yorkshire Police this week confirmed that the measure has been put in place for 'the period immediately surrounding Brexit', with the official departure date for the UK currently scheduled for March 29.

Ciaron Irvine, North Yorkshire Police’s temporary assistant chief constable, has said that while there is currently no indication of a need for additional support in the county, other areas of the UK could face 'additional policing demands.'

He said: “As the public would expect, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that North Yorkshire Police is as prepared as possible in relation to Brexit.

“As well as linking with the national police planning effort, we’re also in active discussions with our neighbouring police forces and local partners.

“Although at this time there is no specific intelligence to suggest we will need to boost resources in our area, we recognise that other parts of the country may face additional policing demand.

“With that in mind, we’ve put leave restrictions in place for police officers for the period immediately surrounding Brexit.”

The National Police Coordination Centre coordinates mutual aid requests between forces to resource operations. Police forces determine whether they will consider leave restrictions, and request assistance through the NPoCC.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chief's Council said: "Chiefs work with colleagues across the country and Local Resilience Forums, and will organise their resources in such a way that minimises disruption and maintains local policing services. This may mean longer shifts or the cancellation of officer rest days in circumstances which require significant officer numbers.

“Police regulations set out the compensation that officers should receive when working overtime or when their rest days are cancelled.”