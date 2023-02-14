Vigils are set to take place across Yorkshire for Brianna Ghey, the teenage girl whose body in a park in Warrington on Saturday.

Members of the transgender community in York and Leeds will both hold short services over the coming days.

Brianna was transgender and her body was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth.

It comes as detectives probing the stab murder said they are investigating whether it was a hate crime.

Cheshire Police previously said there was no evidence to suggest Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

But on Tuesday, the force issued a statement which said all lines of inquiry were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime”.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of Brianna’s murder and detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects, police said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

The Portal Bookshop in York, which specialises in LGBT literature, is helping organise a candlelit vigil in St Helen’s Square in the city centre on Friday at 6pm.

Owner Lali Hewitson said: “We've organised this vigil to show support and solidarity to Brianna's family and friends at this awful time, and to grieve her loss together. The trans community and allies all over the country feel any loss deeply, let alone a child to such a brutal act.

“Anyone wishing to pay their respects is welcome to attend, and speakers will be saying a few words before holding a short silence in Brianna's honour.

We need people to stand with us to make sure this never happens again."

A vigil will also be held at Park Square in Leeds on Saturday at 3pm, with people asked to wear colourful clothes in Brianna’s memory.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.