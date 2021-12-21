Brick thrown from motorway footbridge hits lorry, leaving driver 'extremely shaken'

The driver of the HGV was left “extremely shaken” after the brick hit his lorry, police said, but managed to bring his vehicle to a safe stop and was uninjured.

Two people, a 16-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, were arrested and questioned in relation to the incident and have been bailed while Humberside Police continue with their enquiries.



The incident took place at approximately 7-7.30pm on Sunday, near the Bottesford intersection on the M181.

Humberside Police are appealing for any drivers who were in the area at the time, and who have dash cam footage, to come forward.