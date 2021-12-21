Shocking video shows teen driver ramming police cars during chase through villages

Bill Nicholson, 18, raced through three villages at speeds of more than 80mph after failing to stop for police on September 15 last year.

This dramatic video shows him dangerously veering across the road and onto pavements as squad cars attempted to box in his silver Toyota Avensis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reckless motorist can be seen twice giving officers the slip and narrowly avoiding hitting an oncoming car as he drives on the wrong side of the road.

Sparks fly from the car during the chase

He rammed into two police cars before finally being brought to a halt after a six minute chase through Ranby, Barnby Moor and Blyth near the South Yorkshire border in Nottinghamshire.

Nicholson can then be seen still trying to continue to ram cops before jumping into the back seat to pretend he wasn't driving.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

A court heard that during his rampage, he drove around a blind bend on the wrong side of the road, sped through a red light, took a roundabout the wrong way and nearly ploughed into a pedestrian.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to the offences at Nottingham Crown Court and was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also banned from driving for 15 months and ordered him to complete a thinking skills programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

Nicholson, of Carlton-in-Lindrick, was also made subject of a three-month tagged curfew order.

The late-night chase started along Old London Road in Ranby when officers saw a Toyota Avensis which they suspected was being driven on cloned plates.

He then sped through Barnby Moor and into Blyth, where police managed to end the chase despite both their squad cars being badly damaged during the pursuit.

PC James McClintock, of Nottinghamshire Police's road crime team, was one of the pursuing officers.

He said: “This was, without doubt, the worst standard of driving I’ve ever witnessed in my 17 years as a police officer.

“Nicholson took many, many risks driving how he did and travelling at such speeds and it is was pure luck that no-one was hurt.

"I am just thankful this was late at night when the roads were slightly quieter.

“It was definitely a relief when we got to stop him as he was showing a complete disregard for us and the road and I’m pleased he’s now been dealt with by the courts.