A motorcyclist was left lying in the road ‘for some time’ after a serious crash in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said the rider of a Surron electric motorcycle was involved in the crash on Bridgeway in Bradford shortly before 1.30am this morning (Jan 2).

He was taken to hospital with serious spinal and neck injuries after being found lying on the floor on the road, police said.

A statement from the force said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with spinal and neck injuries.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision so they can establish exactly what happened.

“They are asking for anyone who may have seen the collision, seen the motorcycle before the collision or who may have passed the male after the collision to come forward, including anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

“The male may have been lying in the road for some time before the collision was reported.”