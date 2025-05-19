Bridlington: Couple charged with supplying cocaine and heroin in Yorkshire seaside town after car pulled over
On Thursday May 15 it is reported that a man and a woman were travelling in a vehicle along the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe.
As part of Humberside Police’s Clear Hold Build initiative, officers in the area carried out a stop and search and Adam Collins, 31, and Samantha Abbot, 29, were arrested at the scene.
Collins, of Clarence Road, Bridlington was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
Abbot, of Eastfield Road, Market Weighton was charged with concerned in supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
Both individuals were remanded in custody and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday May 16.