A couple have been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine after their car was pulled over by police.

On Thursday May 15 it is reported that a man and a woman were travelling in a vehicle along the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe.

As part of Humberside Police’s Clear Hold Build initiative, officers in the area carried out a stop and search and Adam Collins, 31, and Samantha Abbot, 29, were arrested at the scene.

Collins, of Clarence Road, Bridlington was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

A man and woman have both been charged as a part of an ongoing investigation in connection with drug supply in Bridlington. John Devlin

Abbot, of Eastfield Road, Market Weighton was charged with concerned in supply of heroin and crack cocaine.