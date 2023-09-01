Brierley collision: Quad biker rider, 24, dies in crash with van in Yorkshire village
South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called at 3.39pm on Thursday August 31 to Frickley Bridge Lane, Brierley, following reports that a quad bike had been involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
"The rider of the quad bike, a 24-year-old Barnsley man, sadly suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed by officers.
"It is believed that the quad bike was travelling towards Brierley and the Mercedes van was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision, but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
"Motorists with dashcam footage who may have captured the collision, or either vehicle prior to the collision, are also asked to get in touch.
"You can contact us online, using webchat or the online portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 544 of 31 August 2023. Access our online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
"If you have dashcam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.”