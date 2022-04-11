Brooklyn Bell, aged 19, was set to be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (Monday) for the manslaughter of Simon McMinn, 44, who died following an incident in Aireville Park on July 28 last year.
He had been charged with murder but found guilty of manslaughter at trial.
However, the court wanted more reports on the defendant and has re-scheduled the sentence hearing to take place on June 20.
Bell was remanded in custody.