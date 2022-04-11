Brooklyn Bell: sentencing for manslaughter in Skipton park has been adjourned

The sentencing of a county lines drug dealer who stabbed a man to death in park in Skipton has been put on hold.

By Emma Ryan
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:51 pm
Brooklyn Bell, aged 19, was set to be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today (Monday) for the manslaughter of Simon McMinn, 44, who died following an incident in Aireville Park on July 28 last year.

He had been charged with murder but found guilty of manslaughter at trial.

Brooklyn Bell was set to be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court today for manslaughter but the case was adjourned for further reports.

However, the court wanted more reports on the defendant and has re-scheduled the sentence hearing to take place on June 20.

Bell was remanded in custody.