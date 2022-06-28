Brother of woman killed by stolen lorry gang hails tougher sentences for killer drivers

Johnny Wood has spent years campaigning for tougher sentences for killer drivers – a call that has been supported by families of other victims.

His sister Jackie Wileman died in 2018 after being hit by a stolen lorry carrying four men as she went for her daily walk through the village of Brierley in South Yorkshire.

The eight-and-a-quarter tonne vehicle, travelling at its maximum possible speed of 55mph in a 30mph zone with no brakes applied, lost control while going around a bend.

Jackie Wileman died instantly after being hit by an out-of-control stolen lorry

The lorry smashed into a car coming in the opposite direction before mounting the pavement and hitting Jackie.

She was killed instantly but was dragged further down the road as the lorry went on to hit two more cars and smashed into a house, causing such ruinous damage the property is only now being rebuilt.

A passing cyclist also narrowly avoided being killed.

At the subsequent court case, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC made clear the maximum sentence he was allowed to impose per defendant was 14 years.

The men involved received sentences of 13 years or below for their parts in the killing.

Mr Wood has campaigned for tougher sentences to be introduced since then, meeting with then Justice Minister Robert Buckland about the issue in 2019 alongside his MP Stephanie Peacock.

He said the change in law coming into place after years of campaigning by him and others in similar situations was an emotional moment.

“It has affected my life, it has taken its toll over the last four years,” he said.

“It has been hard and emotional but when you see a light at the end of the tunnel and something for the hard work that has been put in, you get a sense of pride.

“But I know we are never going to get Jackie back.

“It is not about glory or a pat on the back – I just wanted to do it so other people don’t have to go through what we have gone through.

“I know Jackie would be proud of me – her last words to me she ever said was that.

“I saw her three weeks before she died and she said ‘I’m proud that you are my brother’.”

Under the legal changes, judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The new sentencing regime far exceeds the previous maximum penalty of 14 years.

The change comes into effect on Tuesday as a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act.

The reforms will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, meaning those who inflict long-term or permanent injuries also face tougher sentences.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said earlier this week of the change: “Too many lives have been lost to reckless behaviour behind the wheel, devastating families. We have changed the law so that those responsible will now face the possibility of life behind bars.”

