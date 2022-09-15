Brothers jailed after much-loved dad, 43, died during brawl in hotel on Yorkshire coast

Darron Bower, 43, died from a neck injury during a brawl that initially involved ‘around a dozen’ people at the Pier Hotel in Withernsea on March 11.

A police investigation identified brothers Dean Kilkenny, 47, of Knaresborough, and Darren Moverley, 44, of Withernsea, as being responsible for the injuries inflicted on Mr Bower, who left two daughters aged five and six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half-brothers were both initially charged with murder but Kilkenny admitted manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court, while Moverley pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH on another man, Lewis Applegarth, and affray.

Half-brothers Dean Kilkenny and Darren Moverley are now in prison

At Hull Crown Court on Thursday, Kilkenny was sentenced to 13 years in prison and Moverley to 20 months.

Detective Constable Fay Woodhouse said: “I would like to thank Darron’s family for their patience and courage during the judicial process. Nothing can bring Darron back, but I hope they feel a sense of justice after today’s sentencing.

“This was a violent attack fuelled by alcohol that occurred in a public place and resulted in a man losing his life. I hope this tragic incident causes people to reflect on the devastating impact that such actions can have.”

Mr Bower’s partner said: “The men responsible for this left myself and Darron’s two youngest children living in a nightmare, with the biggest hole in our family’s heart. I have to explain nearly every day to my two little girls why their daddy isn’t coming home.”

Darron’s parents added: “Darron was a massive family person and he would help anybody out. That night will haunt us and the rest of our family.”

Darron’s daughter said: “My dad used to ring me every day. We used to tell each other about our day – I miss getting these phone calls and having my dad to talk to."

Around 40 customers were inside the pub at the time and around a dozen became involved in the altercation, although most were acting as peacemakers.