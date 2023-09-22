A bull mastiff-type dog which attacked a man in a Yorkshire street has been handed over to the police by its owner.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog weighed more than 50kg and escaped from a property on Tuesday (Sep 19) before going on to attack a man, biting him and causing injuries to his arm and chest, on Handsworth Road in Sheffield at around 5.40pm.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a dangerous dog out of control. The owner, who police said is “exceptionally apologetic for his dog's actions” has since been released on police bail and continues to assist officers with their enquiries. He has also signed the dog over to the police to be euthanised.

Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Following an incident, or a dog being seized, an owner can disclaim their dog and sign it over to the police. In some cases, if the owner does not wish to do this and we have concerns around the risk the dog poses if it was returned, we can seek a forfeiture order, granted by the courts.

“The owner of this dog is trying to act responsibly and reduce the risk this dog could cause in the future. This dog will now be put to sleep, humanely, by a vet.

“The decision to destroy a dog is never easy and is based on several factors. We take into consideration the reason why it has been brought to our attention, it’s socialisation, whether it has complex needs and if it could be rehomed or rehabilitated - would it lead a healthy, happy life, where it couldn’t cause harm or fear?

“Unfortunately given these circumstances, rehabilitation and rehoming is not possible and we’re pleased the owner is acknowledging the risk and making a responsible decision.”