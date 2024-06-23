A gun-toting armed robber has been jailed after he was caught on CCTV - removing his mask.

Dopey crook Stephen Dixon-Waterworth, who raided a family-run corner shop in Leeds, was found by police after he removed his mask still in view of CCTV cameras. Dixon-Waterworth was with an accomplice who targeted the N&D Parker newsagents in Beeston, fleeing with the contents of the till and packs of cigarettes.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the owner and an assistant had been in the shop, on the corner of Cross Flatts Grove and Marsden Grove, from around 5am on March 5 this year.

At around 6.20am, they noticed a male peering through the window, before a second burst in - Dixon-Waterworth - brandishing what appeared to be a pistol, followed by the other male.

Dixon-Waterworth (pictured) targeted the shop while carrying an imitation firearm. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

They were both wearing dark surgical-type masks. The weapon was pointed at the owner, who was ordered to open the till. He did so, and gave him all of the cash, which came to around £200.

Dixon-Waterworth then demanded cigarettes, with around 20 packets placed on the counter before being scooped into a bag. They then demanded the workers hand over their mobile phones, but were told neither had one, so they fled.

But Dixon-Waterworth removed his mask enough for CCTV stills to be analysed by police, and he was identified and arrested.

The 40-year-old denied being involved, and the gun was found to be a fake. Held on remand in HMP Lincoln, he appeared in court this week via video link where he admitted a charge of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. The other male was never identified.

Dixon-Waterworth, of no fixed address, has 47 previous convictions for 126 offences.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh conceded Dixon-Waterworth has a long criminal record, and added: "Having said that, this level of seriousness is an excursion. With that in mind, he has turned his focus to thinking about the effects of his criminal offending. He is a man who shows genuine remorse and understands the effects of his offending. It's something he has perhaps not done in the past."