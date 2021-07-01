Bungling burglar jailed after leaving dirty clothes in victim's washing machine

Terry Hutley, forced his way into a property in Bradley Street in Sheffield in March 2020. The owner was quarantined at another address at the time.

When the owner returned home, he noticed his laptop, driving licence and a host of other personal documents had been stolen,

He also found his furniture had been moved, drawers left open and dirty clothes in the washing machine.

Terry Hutley.

The man called police immediately and a forensic investigation was launched.

Hutley, who also lived in Bradley Street, did not stop his offending there and targeted another house two months later.

Hutley was once again traced through DNA left at the scene and was arrested shortly afterwards.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and possession of class A drugs at Sheffield Crown Court and has now been jailed for 12 months

PC Neil Wickstone from the Broomhall Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Hutley made absolutely no attempt to cover his tracks and showed a complete lack of regard for his victim’s welfare.