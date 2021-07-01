Wildlife crime office PC Caroline Newsome was on duty on Tuesday evening when she came across the hedghog wandering down a poorly lit road.

Fearing for his safety, PC Newsome, who is also a ward officer for Kirkburton and Denby Dale, decided to pick him up, put him in her police vehicle and take him to safety.

PC Caroline Newsome tweeted: "Taxi for one! This little lad was wandering down the middle of a poorly lit road with 7ft walls either side, last night. I gave him a lift to the first opening, helped him out out, and off he went, just before three cars sped past."

The hedgehog riding to safety in the police car.

Her actions were praised by her followers on Twitter.

One user said: "How wonderful of you. Thank you for saving his little life."

Another added: "Thank you for saving this wee chap."