A trio of dopey burglars have been jailed after being caught out by damning videos they filmed of themselves at the scene of each crime.

Bungling Ronnie Coleman, 21, Rocco Carr, 20, and Brandon Hollingworth, 27, all from Sheffield, targeted properties in the Derbyshire Dales in April last year.

Coleman decided to record incriminating mobile phone videos which even included commentary about what homes they were burgling.

In one video, the moronic crook can be heard saying: "One boy's in there, one boy is in the other house next to me" as he zooms in on the properties.

He says in another: "I've just driven all the way up there and dropped them off and come back down here. I'm just parked in some bushes basically."

The three man have now been jailed for more than 13 years after police were easily able to link them to the crime spree thanks to the videos.

A court heard the crooks forced their way into homes in Monyash, Bakewell and Baslow pilfering cash, jewellery, house and car keys, a passport, and a medal.

Derbyshire Police located them travelling in a black Ford Focus in Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield, where they attempted drive off from officers.

A stinger was deployed to stop the trio in their tracks and Carr was tracked down an arrested.

His presence at the crime scene was confirmed through a forensic examination of a water bottle found in the recovered Ford Focus, which contained his fingerprints.

Hollingworth was arrested when police searched Carr's home after he matched the appearance of one of the men shown fleeing the vehicle on CCTV.

A quantity of cash in different currencies was found during the search, and clothing and footwear matched that shown in CCTV, was found in the washing machine.

A mobile phone recovered from the Focus was found to belong to Coleman and featured vides of him at the burgled properties which were timestamped at the relevant times.

All three men, from Sheffield, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and Coleman also admitted an unrelated offence of theft of a Mercedes in October 2023.

They were jailed at Derby Crown Court on December 19.

Coleman was sentenced to three years and seven months, Carr five-and-a-half years, and Hollingworth four years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, from the force's Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "Burglary is an invasive crime, which takes away the feelings of safety and sanctuary that a home should provide and is something we treat very seriously.

"These men, wrongly, assumed that they could wantonly target and steal from these properties without being caught.