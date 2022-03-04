Buzzard found shot dead in Yorkshire woodland following several similar incidents in area

The bird’s body was found at Flouch, near the popular visitor hotspot of Langsett, by a volunteer for the Peak District Raptor Monitoring Group, who reported it to the police.

A post-mortem examination revealed the bird had been shot by a shotgun.

There have been several incidents of raptor persecution in the area, including a raven found on a nearby grouse moor that had been poisoned with Aldicarb - a banned substance.

The buzzard was found shot dead in Yorkshire woodland

Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. To intentionally kill or injure one is a criminal offence and could result in an unlimited fine or up to six months in jail.

Tom Grose, RSPB Investigations Officer, said: “Here is yet another bird of prey which has been found shot dead within the National Park.

“This area of the Peak District is a place where people come to enjoy nature, yet it is one of the UK’s number one raptor crime hotspots.

“Bringing persecution to an end inside and outside these landscapes will require government action.”

Mr Grose recommended measures including the implementation of licences for driven grouse shooting.

The RSPB’s most recent Birdcrime report showed that 2020 was the worst year in 30 years for the illegal killing of birds of prey, and that two-thirds of confirmed incidents were in connection with land managed for gamebird shooting.