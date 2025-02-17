Byron Lodge Care Home: Safe raided and jewellery stolen at Yorkshire care home as police launch appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST
Police have launched an appeal after a burglary at a Yorkshire care home.

Between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday January 27, police believe a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham.

An investigation was launched, with enquiries ongoing and officers are now appealing for information that will further help with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 162 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

It is reported that between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday (27 January), a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of RotherhamIt is reported that between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday (27 January), a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham
It is reported that between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday (27 January), a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice