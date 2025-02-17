Byron Lodge Care Home: Safe raided and jewellery stolen at Yorkshire care home as police launch appeal

Police have launched an appeal after a burglary at a Yorkshire care home.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday January 27, police believe a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham.

An investigation was launched, with enquiries ongoing and officers are now appealing for information that will further help with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 162 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.

It is reported that between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday (27 January), a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.