Byron Lodge Care Home: Safe raided and jewellery stolen at Yorkshire care home as police launch appeal
Between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday January 27, police believe a safe containing a quantity of cash as well as jewellery was stolen from a safe at Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham.
An investigation was launched, with enquiries ongoing and officers are now appealing for information that will further help with enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 162 of January 27, 2025 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org