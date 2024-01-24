Caffe Nero worker left with broken teeth after punch and threats to kill during York incident

The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate, York, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.

The man allegedly threatened to shoot a staff member before punching them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate and involved a male assaulting a member of staff and threatening to shoot them. The male suspect punched the female member of staff, causing teeth to be broken.

He has been bailed.

North Yorkshire Police requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or if any weapons were seen.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for John Armstrong.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.