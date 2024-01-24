All Sections
Caffe Nero worker left with broken teeth after punch and threats to kill during York incident

An arrest has been made after a Caffe Nero worker was allegedly threatened and punched, causing her teeth to be broken, during an attack in Yorkshire.
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:58 GMT

The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate, York, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.

The man allegedly threatened to shoot a staff member before punching them.

A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate and involved a male assaulting a member of staff and threatening to shoot them. The male suspect punched the female member of staff, causing teeth to be broken.The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate and involved a male assaulting a member of staff and threatening to shoot them. The male suspect punched the female member of staff, causing teeth to be broken.
He has been bailed.

North Yorkshire Police requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or if any weapons were seen.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for John Armstrong.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011759.