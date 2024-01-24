Caffe Nero worker left with broken teeth after punch and threats to kill during York incident
The incident happened both inside and outside of Caffe Nero on Davygate, York, on Saturday, January 20, 2023.
The man allegedly threatened to shoot a staff member before punching them.
A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.
He has been bailed.
North Yorkshire Police requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
They would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or if any weapons were seen.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for John Armstrong.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011759.