Driver, 20, admits causing death of Yorkshire pensioner following hit-and-run crash

A 20-year-old has admitted causing the death of a Yorkshire pensioner by his dangerous driving in a hit and run on the A57 last month.

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died when he was hit by a VW Golf as he cycled down the A57 on April 4. Emergency services attended and treated Mr Slinn but despite their best efforts he died at the scene.

Police arrested Cain Byrne, from Chesterfield, who was found to be behind the wheel of the vehicle, which drove off after hitting Mr Slinn.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Byrne was driving the car involved in the collision on the A57 near Todwick, and drove off from the scene, leaving Mr Slinn critically injured.

Byrne was charged causing death by dangerous driving and was also charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (May 12) and will now face sentencing on Friday June 27.

Senior Investigating Officer Tom Woodward said: “To drive a motor vehicle on the road is a privilege, and one of great responsibility to increase everyone’s safety.

“We know that those who are willing to drive unlawfully are also likely to take greater risks and Byrne is a true reflection of this.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated on the roads of South Yorkshire, and Byrne will now face a lengthy prison sentence for his actions.

Cain Byrne has admitted causing the death of Graham Slinn by his dangerous driving on the A57. Photo: South Yorkshire Police / Google | South Yorkshire Police / Google

“At the heart of our investigation is Graham and his family and I hope that this verdict brings them some measure of closure. My thoughts remain with them and other families who have lost loved ones in similar circumstances.

“I would also like to thank the public for their support during this challenging investigation, it does not go unnoticed.”

A tribute from one of Graham’s daughters at the time said: “He was my dad. My mum’s husband. Grandad. Friend. Kind soul. He was 81 and deeply loved by so many.

“Dad grew up in Gleadless and worked hard all his life — as a scaffolder, then later as a carer for adults with learning disabilities. He and my mum even shared our home with the people he cared for. That’s who he was.

“Always giving, always helping — from mowing the neighbour’s lawn to rescuing stray animals, to lighting up a room with his singing at karaoke.

“He was gentle. Funny. Kind to his core. And now he’s gone.