Call for victims' and family support as toll of crashes on Yorkshire's roads rises year on year

Road victims and families left devastated in the region deserve better support, charity leaders warn, as stark figures reveal the staggering toll of crashes across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 3,378 people were killed or seriously injured on roads in Yorkshire and the Humber last year, charity Brake outlines today, an increase of seven per cent since 2022.

Now, marking the start of Road Safety Week, the charity calls for Government backing as a new Road Victims' Charter is launched, demanding action for those affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every road victim deserves the very highest standard of support, campaigners say.

Road closure

Ross Moorlock, charity chief executive, said: “Road casualties are not just statistics. Behind every number is a grief-stricken family whose lives have been changed forever in an instant."

Demand on the charity's services continues to grow as road deaths and injuries show no sign of abating, he outlined, arguing Government funding for support is "inadequate".

"We know that the right support at the right time can change the course of someone’s life," added Mr Moorlock. “We need national, multi-year funding for the provision of support to the affected road victim community, so that every family has access to trauma-informed, face-to-face support within their community, according to their needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show 1,695 people died on the UK's roads last year, while 28,967 were seriously injured. In Yorkshire, the York district saw the starkest rise in road casualties, up 46 per cent in that time, while North Yorkshire saw a 41 per cent increase.

Brake, outlining its care, supported more than 150 families in the region with specialist emotional and practical support, helping them to cope with their grief.

Its Road Victim Service supports families and those who have witnessed a traumatic incident, with around one in 15 cases involving the death of a child.

Road Safety Week is Brake’s biggest annual campaign, with emergency services, employers and schools signing up in support and dozens to attend memorial events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In West Yorkshire, Mayor Tracy Brabin is calling on people to sign the Vision Zero Pledge, launched this summer with a commitment to improving road safety.

“The only acceptable number of road deaths is zero," she said. "Together, we have the power to change this and we must look to make that a reality.”

And now a road victims' charter, written by charity Brake with bereaved families and experts, is to be launched at Westminster today.

Polling by the charity suggests nearly four in five people surveyed think families affected should be able to access the same level of support as families of homicide victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Road victims have been the forgotten and neglected victims for far too long and that has to change," said Mr Moorlock.