Cannabis farmer who attempted to run away from police jailed

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:55 GMT
Leeds Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Launch 2025
A cannabis farmer who attempted to flee from police in Yorkshire has been jailed.

On July 16, 2025, officers from South Yorkshire Police received reports of a burglary at a property on Henley Grove Road in Rotherham.

Most Popular

Officers attended and upon entering the house a cannabis cultivation was uncovered.

Inside the property was Xhevair Sheme, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Whilst speaking to officers, the 25-year-old attempted to flee the address leading officers on a short foot pursuit before being detained PIC STOCK John Devlinplaceholder image
Whilst speaking to officers, the 25-year-old attempted to flee the address leading officers on a short foot pursuit before being detained PIC STOCK John Devlin

Whilst speaking to officers, the 25-year-old attempted to flee the address leading officers on a short foot pursuit before being detained.

Once in custody, Sheme was identified as wanted in connection with a separate cannabis farm found at a property on Loxley New Road, Sheffield.

On April 16, an electrical company worker visited the address, discovered a cannabis grow and reported to police that Sheme had been at the property.

When questioned by officers, Sheme refused to answer any questions about the drugs farms and was subsequently charged with two counts of producing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis.

Sheme, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 12 months.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice