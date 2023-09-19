Cannabis plants estimated to be worth around £50,000 seized as man arrested

All Sections
Cannabis plants estimated to be worth around £50,000 have been recovered from an address in Middlesbrough, police said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

Officers from the Neighbourhood Team at Cleveland Police attended an address on Askwith Road on Monday September 18 and seized 63 plants.

A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and he remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.