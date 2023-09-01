A cannabis cultivation growing in the upstairs of a home on a Doncaster estate has been seized and destroyed after officers spotted a heat source from a flyover.

Officers attended an address in the the Manor Estate on Thursday August 31 and discovered cannabis plants growing in an upstairs bedroom.

A 36-year-old man was interviewed and cautioned at the scene by officers who swiftly removed the plants from the house ready for destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warrant resulted in another success for Operation Fortify - a dedicated approach by South Yorkshire Police to tackle organised crime and take drugs off our streets.

Cannabis seized from Yorkshire home after police spot heat source during flyover

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, who leads the Fortify team in Doncaster, said: “When we executed the warrant, we immediately located a man in the garden of the property and continued upstairs to the bedroom where officers found a significant cannabis cultivation.

“The man was interviewed and cautioned at the address and we were able to extract the plants from the property so they can be destroyed.

“We know and see first-hand the impact cannabis farms have on local residents and businesses. As well as often being linked to organised crime, they are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people, and it is important we take proactive action to tackle drug production and cut out its supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion, we acted on intelligence from a flyover, which recognised a heat source from the property, in order to execute the warrant. However, this is just one example of the type of action we take daily as part of our mission to dismantle organised criminality in our city.