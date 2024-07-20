Car 'deliberately set alight' with two children inside in Yorkshire as woman arrested

A woman has been arrested after a car was "deliberately set alight" while two children were still inside in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at about 10.52pm on Thursday (Jul 18) in Tong Way in Farnley, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She and a neighbour took the children to safety and were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found, the force said.