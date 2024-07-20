Car 'deliberately set alight' with two children inside in Yorkshire as woman arrested
A woman has been arrested after a car was "deliberately set alight" while two children were still inside in Yorkshire.
The incident happened at about 10.52pm on Thursday (Jul 18) in Tong Way in Farnley, Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle.
She and a neighbour took the children to safety and were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found, the force said.
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is in custody.