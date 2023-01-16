Police have released further details on an incident which saw a motorcyclist seriously injured following a crash at a car meet in Sheffield.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the crash between a motorcycle and a Volkswagen Golf at around 8.30pm on Saturday (Jan 14) on Seldon Way in Sheffield. Police now say the man has ‘life-altering injuries’.

A 23-year-old man who was originally arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has now also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision, driving while over the prescribed limit for controlled drugs and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released on police bail.

After police were called to the scene following the crash, officers arrived to find around 100 cars had gathered for a ‘car meet’ on the industrial estate.

Police are appealing for information about the serious crash

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson, from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit, said: “We know from our enquiries that there were a vast number of people present at the scene of this collision and we are appealing for them to speak to us.

“The overwhelming majority of people who attend these meets do so for their shared enjoyment of vehicles and aim to do so safely and with respect for the community, but it can be spoilt by a minority and can have devastating consequences. We will continue to deal with this minority and anti-social and dangerous driving on our roads will not be tolerated.”

