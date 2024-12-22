Car smashes into Yorkshire house just hours after arson attack

A car smashed into a house in Yorkshire causing extensive damage - just hours after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Police were called to Mear Close in Askern, near Doncaster, on Friday night (Dec 20) after the house was set on fire and then returned when a car smashed into the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 9.40am on Friday 20 December to reports of a suspected arson at a property on Mear Close in the Askern area of Doncaster.

“The fire had been extinguished prior to emergency services arrival, and the occupants of the property left the house and suffered no injuries.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Later in the day, at around 9.30pm, we were further called to reports a car had collided with the same property causing damage. The property was empty at the time.

The house in Mear Close suffered extensive damage following an arson attack and a later incident where a car was driven into the property.

“Officers attended and are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“At this stage, no one has been arrested in connection with either incident.”