Cardigan Road crash: Car rams into shutters of HALO Lounge in Leeds
A car has caused structural damage to a licensed venue on Cardigan Road after driving into its shutters.
Police were called at about 3.53am on Wednesday 19 October after reports of a car driving into shutters at HALO Lounge in Burley.
The car involved made off from the scene.
A crime of criminal damage has been recorded.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220576515.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.