A car has caused structural damage to a licensed venue on Cardigan Road after driving into its shutters.

Police were called at about 3.53am on Wednesday 19 October after reports of a car driving into shutters at HALO Lounge in Burley.

The car involved made off from the scene.

A crime of criminal damage has been recorded.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220576515.