Care home worker stole £12,000 from 100-year-old resident who has since died

A care home worker has admitted stealing thousands of pounds from a 100-year-old resident - spending the money on UberEats and overnight stays.

A family member of the resident - who has since died - contact Cleveland Police in October 2021 after discovering bank cards and PINs had been sent to the victim despite not being in a position to order or authorise them.

Specialist detectives from Cleveland Police launched an investigation and discovered around £12,000 had been spent over a two-year period on things such as overnight hotel stay, goods from Amazon, Uber Eats and on various items from local shops and businesses.

Money had also been withdrawn from cashpoints on a number of occasions.

Nicola Wake, who worked at the home where the victim lived, was arrested and interviewed, but she repeatedly denied being involved in any fraudulent activity.

The 42-year-old, from Stockton, refused to admit what she had done evern after she was charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position, three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of forgery and counterfeiting.

However, at Teesside Crown Court on December 11 last year, Wake pleaded guilty to the offences.

Wake was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

She was sentenced on Monday (Feb 3) to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and a fine.

Detective Sergeant Claire McNeill, of Cleveland Police, said: “This was a shocking and despicable crime involving a vulnerable victim who has now sadly passed away.

“Wake was in a position of trust and should have been doing everything possible to care for, protect and safeguard the vulnerable resident at the care home.

“Offences involving finances and fraud are always extremely complex however we were determined to use all the specialist resources at our disposal to bring Wake to justice. I’m glad she finally admitted to what she’d done and will reflect on her actions.