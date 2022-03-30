Career criminal went on the run after walking out of prison to attend father's funeral

John Elliott, 41, had been serving a three-year house burglary sentence at HMP Hatfield in Doncaster when his father passed away in October 2020, but he was refused permission to go to the funeral due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Barrister Ken Green, for Elliott, said the prison offered to set up a video link for his client to watch the service, but the defendant was adamant that he wanted to attend in person to say his last goodbye.

Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday (Mar 29) how Elliott simply walked out of the prison, but after attending the funeral he failed to hand himself in to the authorities.

Elliott, who is now in custody in HMP Wealstun, was the subject of a “wanted” appeal by police last November, but he was not arrested until he subjected his former partner to a series of assaults at her Bradford home in June last year.

During the first attack Elliott repeatedly punched the complainant before grabbing her by the throat and then kicking and stamping on her.

His victim lost consciousness and the attack only stopped when another woman pleaded with him saying:”Please stop you’re going to kill her.”

The complainant suffered injuries to her face and arm, but Elliott went on to assault her again on two more occasions over the next few days before he was finally arrested.

Elliott pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and an allegation of escape from lawful custody and today he was sentenced to a total of three years in jail.

Mr Green said Elliott described himself as a career criminal and was resigned to facing another lengthy period of imprisonment.

Recorder Simon Eckersley said it had been a serious offence of escape because Elliott had been at large for about eight months.