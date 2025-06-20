Carer who stole £12,000 from vulnerable elderly client avoids jail

A carer who stole £12,000 from a vulnerable client in the space of just six months has avoided a jail sentence.

Sara Petegou was the main carer for the victim - who had no family - for many years and while he lived in his own home she had sole access to his house keys, bank accounts and bank cards.

As his health declined, he spent time in hospital and eventually moved into a care home in Middlesbrough. When staff at the care home asked for money for toiletries and clothing, nothing was sent over.

And despite repeated requests from social services to return the bank cards and house keys, the 43-year-old Petegou never did.

Social services eventually managed to get into the victim’s home to change the locks, and discovered bank statements showing almost £12,000 in cash had been withdrawn in the previous six months, while he was at the care home.

Detective Constable Victoria Brown, of Cleveland Police, opened a painstaking investigation where she trawled records and CCTV to find where the withdrawals had been made.

DC Brown uncovered Petegou had visited various cash points mainly in Middlesbrough’s Hill Street Centre and Linthorpe Road where, using different bank cards, she withdrew up to hundreds of pounds each time.

On one day in April 2023, she agreed with staff at the care home that she would transfer or bring in funds for her victim, but instead used the cards six times to withdraw more than £1,000 - none of which was given to the care home.

She was later charged with fraud by abuse of position and appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in January 2025. On Thursday (Jun 19) she was sentenced to two years prison suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in a number of rehabilitation days.

Teesside Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Brown said: “Petegou completely abused her position as carer for this extremely vulnerable elderly gentleman, actively using his bank account when he was not able to give consent and depriving him of funds which he desperately needed for everyday essential items like razors, toiletries and clothing while he spent time in hospital and the care home.

“I’d like to thank care home staff and our adult social care colleagues for their support during this lengthy and complex investigation, and I hope they are satisfied that a full investigation took place and that a court has now heard a full account of Petegou’s abhorrent behaviour.

“We will not tolerate the actions of those who believe they can prey on the vulnerable and benefit financially from them and I would urge anyone with concerns about abuse of any nature against an elderly or otherwise vulnerable relative or friend to contact Cleveland Police at any time.