It was reported that a lorry had left the road at the McDonald's roundabout at Lakeside, in Doncaster, just before 7am.

The lorry smashed through a hedgerow before careering into 17 cars parked at the Beefeater car park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were called to reports just before 7am of a lorry leaving the road and colliding with stationary vehicles.

Damage to some of the cars

The lorry driver was taken to hospital, his injuries are not thought to be serious.