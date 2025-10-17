Police in South Yorkshire warned “using our roads as a racing track will not be tolerated” after seizing cars at a meet.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 11, the South Yorkshire Police force control room was busy with calls from concerned residents of a gathering on the Great Yorkshire Way in Doncaster.

Officers attended and some drivers were using the road to race up and down, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers blocked in several cars using and began to issue tickets to drivers for various traffic offences.

Cars seized at meet as police issue warning to drivers in Yorkshire

Other drivers fled the area before further calls were received into the control room reporting cars gathering on the New Wortley Road in Rotherham.

Officers again travelled to the area and used tactics to stop cars and check the driver’s and vehicles.

Two drivers had their vehicles seized after already receiving warnings for driving in an anti-social manner and five drivers were issued a warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 10 drivers were issued Traffic Offence Reports for various offences and will receive a fine or points.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “We make no apologies for working to create safer roads and keep people safe.

“We understand people want to meet, and showcase their cars, but dangerous driving, using the roads a racing track and posing a risk to innocent people will not be tolerated.

“We will respond, and we will stop you. And, if we don’t stop you, it doesn’t mean you can’t still be prosecuted. You can receive a ticket or warning in the post, and we will notify your insurance company, which can invalidate your insurance.