Yorkshire detectives are urging witnesses to come forward with information after two linked incidents of a stabbing and someone being hit by a car in the centre of Sheffield.

Detectives investigating in Sheffield City Centre have made a number of arrests as they appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called at 3.08am on Saturday (September 9) to reports that a man had been stabbed on Carver Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after, a second report was received that someone had been hit by a car at the same location; the two incidents are currently being treated as linked.

Police. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Three men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries are not life threatening.

“A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and violent disorder, remains in police custody at this time.

“Two other men, aged 19 and 26, also arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and violent disorder have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, investigating, said: “Enquiries are continuing at pace and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward. I am particularly keen to speak to people who may have captured the incident on their mobile phones.

“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area as officers continue their work and to provide reassurance. Please speak to them if you have any concerns or any information which could help the investigation - they are there for you.”

Anyone with information which could help officers should call 101 quoting incident number 196 of 9 September.