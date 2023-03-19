The new Sheffield bus gate plan on Arundel Gate has sparked controversy amongst Yorkshire residents.

The bus gate on Arundel Gate will be part of Sheffield City Council’s (SCC) plans to enhance bus movement and the environment in this central area of the city. Work will start on the road on Monday, March 20 and will apply northbound only, which will restrict the flow of traffic travelling beyond the Novotel Hotel access point, by the Millennium Gallery, when travelling from the Furnival Gate direction.

Motorists will be required only to use Arundel Gate from a southbound direction and access to all businesses on the road will be under maintenance but the route that some drivers will need to take may be subject to change. The council’s plan is to reduce the number of vehicles travelling on that road and to reduce pollution to improve the environment.

This decision has prompted more than 800 residents to speak out angrily on Facebook accusing the council of driving people out of the city. Many are concerned that levels of pollution in the area will remain as drivers will have to take longer routes to get to their desired locations, others have questioned how this will affect disabled drivers.

Arundel Gate bus gate. (Pic credit: Sheffield City Council)

Below are some of the numerous complaints made by Sheffield and Yorkshire residents alike against the bus gate plans on Arundel Gate.

“These clowns who run this city need to be voted out in May, totally destroying this city. Snooker will be next to go. Can't understand why they built that new hotel across from Peace Gardens because no one will visit Sheffield anymore. This council couldn't run a bath.” - Jacqueline May

“Went to Barnsley last Saturday afternoon, parked in the glass house car park for free, had a wander around the shops, and drove home. No clean air zone or bus gate to worry about. Why would I want to go to Sheffield.” - David Raine

“It beggars belief! Why introduce bus gates when there aren’t enough buses. I don’t think that was a heavily polluted area either but interestingly it’s not really an area people live in. They seem to [have little concern] about the effect in populated areas. They’ve created more pollution in those areas with traffic lights being deliberately put out of sync and those ridiculous plant pots which are there to curb the traffic. I’m no genius but I truly believe that the council and their minions are stupid. Rather than curb traffic why not use the money more wisely like the 1970’s scheme; invest in public transport, create more networks, make it cheap and reliable. It will be used more frequently then there’s no reason for the hare brain schemes they are currently using. Albeit reinventing the wheel.” - Jo Nettleton

“Do Sheffield Council actually listen to the people of Sheffield anymore or are they just happy wasting our money on projects they've not thought through at all (containers at top of Fargate) and not doing what actually needs to be done. When I was a kid this city was amazing. It was homely, friendly and just amazing. We still have so much potential and we as people of this city are amazing still. I urge the council to please start listening to us and please think carefully before you do anything else. The city centre at the moment is a prime example of what you are doing to the city I love. Where has my Sheffield gone.” - Faye Louise

“What an absolute joke. I believe Sheffield can boast more theatre seats per square mile than any other city centre other than London and all this council wants to do is make it impossible for us to get to them. They are literally, by deliberate choice (for surely no one is so stupid not to know), ruining the city.” - Andy Hibbert

“Not worth the bother of going into Sheffield now but it’s the poor businesses that I feel sorry for. The council isn't bothered about them, only the potential for clean air.” - Allison Smith

“So if you live in the south of Sheffield and you want to drop someone off at the Crucible or Lyceum or park in the car park on Arundel Gate you will have to drive past the station, up Commercial Street and along Arundel Gate? Isn’t that causing more pollution?” - David Flanagan

“Aha yes because pollution will know exactly where to stop in the middle of the road and not cross onto the other side. SCC. Election in May.” - Nigel R Sheppard

“As if the city centre isn’t already a nightmare but then buses and taxis only, the council will be rubbing their hands with the income from the CAZ fines.” - Ann Butler

“Another nail in the coffin for the small shops and businesses in Sheffield! RIP Sheffield.” - John Reynolds

“Really? So another work around for vehicles. Trying to reduce pollution in Sheffield City Center? Yet making cars go long ways around, keeping them in the centre for longer which then increases pollution. Great for buses though. Just ban cars from Sheffield. Seems that's what you want to do.” - Steve Brooke

“All you're doing is making vehicles travel further, as they travel around your awful 'one way' systems and 'bus gates' resulting in engines running longer and spreading fumes in a wider area. This is not the first road alteration to cause this.” - Mark James

“Might as well close the city centre and set up a market near meadowhall. SCC - a bloody joke.” - Simon Barnett

“I wonder if any members of the Sheffield CC ever peruse the comments on social media to get feedback on their decisions as to how they are changing the city and how it's affecting the people they represent.” - Peter Flynn

“Absolutely crazy. Sheffield council are so clueless glad I left. They are destroying Sheffield.” - Mark Russell

“It’s a nightmare to get out of the city centre by car as it is.” - Lorna Fearn

“There are no buses. My sister had to wait one hour to get a bus after work from town to Firth Park. It is ridiculous. Rather than investing in stupid ideology, put more buses on.” - Nasar Raoof

“What is the council doing to our once lovely city… SHAME ON YOU.” - Noel Watts

“It will be clean air soon when all shops and pubs are shut because no one is going.” - Eric Wilks

“How to kill a city centre; first clean air zone, now bus gate. I suggest Sheffield council takes a look at the damage the bus gate did to Huddersfield town centre, now there are more boarded up shops than there are open.” - Tim Coverley

“Yet more obstacles to stop people driving into the city, has our council got a death wish for the centre’s businesses.” - Russell Letch

“It's getting harder and harder to drive anywhere in the city centre. Went to give blood the other weekend and had a nightmare trying to navigate there through all the one way/bus only routes!” - Helen Morley

“Sheffield City Council should hang their heads in shame… What you have done to our once beautiful and vibrant city is criminal. Let’s hope the snooker championship doesn’t take its business elsewhere.” - Inglana Saqladi

“Another amazingly garbage idea by the council, restricting traffic on top of already restricting traffic.” - Zak Razz

“Why not ban anything with an internal combustion engine within 5 miles of Sheffield and be done with it. Yet another reason not to shop or visit Sheffield City Centre.” - Cee Jay Arnie

“Absolute joke, I went to Leeds last weekend and there were people from Sheffield, saying they would much rather go to Leeds than go out in Sheffield. Makes you laugh.” - Alex Porter

“Every other city is vibrant with cafes and bars. Sheffield City Council has killed our city. It is dirty, empty and a no go area. We are clearly not welcome in our own city, never mind anyone else so well done, no wonder we are never on the map.” - Lynne Maltby

“They're trying to make it as difficult as possible to use a car in town… our city centre is shot to shreds as it is and they keep hammering nails in the coffin. When more shops close and they’ve got less rent revenue coming in they’ll be crying then.” - Jessica Aymie Norton

“I'm glad I don't work in Sheffield anymore. As a disabled driver I have found it more and more difficult to access the city centre. No consideration is being given to the disabled in all of this. Well done Sheffield Council for killing off the city centre and many businesses!” - Christine Grove

“What about dropping people off for snooker/Crucible etc who can't walk far? And access to the car park? And NHS appointments? Again another thing that puts me off going into town and causing more stress to the people of the city. SCC is embarrassing.” - Rose Alexandra Woodhouse

“Avoid the centre now unless you need the hospital. Less hassle to go to Barnsley, as you can park there with no hassle and plenty of shops!” - Tracey Storey

“Maybe a good proportion of the air pollution is caused by the city council sending more buses down that area of Arundel Gate and having an interchange located on that section. Arundel Gate was built in the sixty to streamline traffic through the city and in the main its worked. Now to be partially restricted, sending traffic to other areas which may incur congestion. Oh just got it now; a way to introduce congestion charges.” - Brian Birch

“This council is the biggest joke Sheffield has ever had. They need to replace the idiots in the council with people who have common sense. They constantly waste money and rip people off. What a disgrace.” - Nikki Parker

“Ridiculous when I live just out of the city centre and now will have to go a long way round.” - Becci James

“Need to get the people of Sheffield to have a say in what their hard earned cash is spent on, not a load of dimwits in the council.” - David Sorby

“Do they realise that this will increase idling traffic volumes in surrounding areas. Sheaf Street is already an issue, it is about to become more of one.” - Stephen Myrie

“What a silly decision. Making things less accessible. Sheffield is bad enough as it is. Top of the fargate area prime example. Good old Sheffield council. Let's drive more people away from coming to the city.” - Rob Hall

“Bemused by it all. It will not change pollution in any way and neither will charging people for the so-called clean air zone. The council will still get money, pollution will still be the same and businesses will suffer.” - Tony 't-bone' Allsop

“See that the council will still be able to get to where they park their vehicles. This council is absolutely rubbish, they have ruined all the bus routes in this city. Roll on the next election. I hope you all vote for the Conservatives as this Labour council is just a load of selfish people who do nothing for the people of Sheffield, the only thing they do is feather their own nests.” - June Walker

“You just couldn't make it up. Due to the invention of this new bus gate, all Northbound traffic attempting to access the Ponds Forge area, Park Square Roundabout, Sheffield Parkway or Wicker/Derek Dooley Way from the South will be forced to travel along Shoreham Street and Sheaf Street, past the train station which supposedly already has air quality issues! (I know lads and lasses, let's make the air pollution worse in that area by forcing all through traffic to use that route!) Don't know about the Town Hall; but in the words of the late Terry Hall, ‘The Lunatics have taken over The Asylum’.” - David Haslam

“I fully support this proposal. Now let’s shut the whole city centre and make it a bicycle route with cyclists all over, flood the ring road with more dirty air and traffic and sit back while our hard earned money is spent on plant pots and active neighbourhood schemes.” - Junayed Iqbal

“What an absolute joke. Mostly polluted because of the buses and taxis, however, they haven’t been restricted! Through-route? Yes, because it’s the shortest route if you’re around that part of the city. Increased travel time and further pollution in the areas that don’t matter. Well done. You guys cease to amaze!” - JR Jahangir

“Another bus lane. What a joke. I have not used a bus in years, the services are reduced, always late and overpriced. I just walk instead of getting a bus purely out of principle.” - Richard Bailey

“Keep going Sheffield Council. You will soon have destroyed the retail and many other businesses in the city.” - David Milnes

“Don't see the purpose as that particular route ‘out’ isn't a busy car route anyway as it generally has more buses, so I don't see how it's going to improve anything if it didn't need anything fixing really. Going in is busy, now if that route gets cut off too in the future, well that would cause a whole lot of problems.” - Steven Andrew Harris

“Trying to kill off theatre goers as well. What about people trying to get to the hospital’s pre op service. It’s just ridiculous.” - Andrea Reid

“I can see Marks and Spencers on Fargate calling it a day soon and shutting shop. Then that will kill the City Centre.” - Robert Morley

“Usually don't like to comment on these types of posts. But the Sheffield council really deserve a round of applause here, they've really outdone themselves this time. Force everyone down the A61 past the train station where it's already congested with traffic 24 hours a day with even more traffic. I'm not sure whose bright idea this was, they should deserve an award. Surely? Well done!” - Alan Wong

“How are disabled people supposed to get to the Crucible, Lyceum and City Hall etc? If we can't even drive close to them to drop them off before going to park elsewhere?! Complete idiots are thinking up these things and it's killing Sheffield off!” - Lindsey Thompson

“Another cash cow for them just like the one on Glossop Road. SCC isn't fit for purpose, a bunch of [clowns]. It was time they were gone. The report about the tree felling showed how incompetent they are, but we already know it.” - Adele Jones

“Almost 800 comments and not one supporting this plan. Wake up SCC.” - Mal Askham

“Why are SCC doing this, are they deliberately trying to ruin the city.” - Kriss Kross

“And this is why I avoid the city centre completely, you never know from one day to the next which road you can use.” - Craig Marsden

“The public roads should not be shut to the public! Those behind these schemes need to be kicked out of public offices clearly unfit for public duties!” - Robin Sods

“Clowncil strike again. I'd suggest improving bus movement by not putting bus stops on double yellow lines on Arundel Gate and reopen Leopold and Pinstone Street for buses where shoppers can actually get to shops rather than someone taking a bung from Radisson Hotels to close off Pinstone Street. It's only a matter of time before the public of Sheffield overthrow these.” - Andy Green

“Is this a f*****g joke?” - Lee Johnson

“What an absolute farce.” - Ian Topley

“That definitely puts the brakes on me ever going into town for anything ever again… soul destroying for any driver at the moment. Hello Chesterfield for all us living on that side of the city. I'm afraid they will welcome trade and not throw you out. If you’re a small business I would be looking now at the smaller towns like Rotherham and Chesterfield and take your trade there. There are plenty of great premises there already empty just waiting for you.” - Andy B Barker