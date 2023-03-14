The bus gate on Arundel Gate, Sheffield will form part of the council’s plans to improve bus movement and the environment in this area of the city centre.

The bus gate will be introduced on Arundel Gate from Monday, March 20, 2023 and will apply northbound only, restricting traffic from travelling beyond the Novotel Hotel access point, by the Millennium Gallery, when coming from the Furnival Gate direction.

All traffic will be permitted to use Arundel Gate in a southbound direction and access to all businesses on the Sheffield road will be maintained but the route that some drivers will need to take may need to change.

Vehicles authorised to pass through the bus gate on Arundel Gate, one of the city’s most polluted areas, will be buses, taxis and other permitted vehicles. General traffic will not be able to use the gate as a through-route between Furnival Square roundabout and Park Square roundabout.

Arundel Gate, Sheffield. (Pic credit: Sheffield City Council)

The new bus gate is being implemented through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO). A period of statutory consultation is taking place for the first six months and the experimental order will run for up to 18 months.

During this consultation, the public can provide feedback on the operation of the bus gate. All feedback will be considered before a decision is made on whether the bus gate may be retained permanently.

Introducing a bus gate in this area will help to reduce the levels of pollution by reducing the number of vehicles which can travel along the road. It will also enhance the environment for pedestrians and cyclists, and provide reliable journey times for bus users across the city centre.

Vehicles are still able to access the Q-Park car park on Charles Street and the Novotel Hotel, using the northbound carriageway, travelling from Furnival Square roundabout.

Complete access is maintained for all vehicles travelling from Park Square roundabout to Furnival Square roundabout. The right turn into Norfolk Street, and therefore access to Surrey Street, will remain possible when travelling southbound along Arundel Gate.

The installation of the bus gate is one of several measures, including the Clean Air Zone, required to reduce air pollution in Sheffield - al part of the council’s wider Clean Air Plan.

Co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, Cllr Mazher Iqbal, said: “Arundel Gate is one of the most polluted spots in the city and the Council must do all it can to reduce these dangerous pollution levels.

“We cannot ignore the devastating effects pollution can have on people’s health, particularly the elderly, children and people with existing health conditions. All of this work supports Sheffield’s Clean Air Plan which will improve air quality and improve health of our population.